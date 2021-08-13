When that day arrived, the moratorium did expire — but the administration quickly changed course from saying it had no authority to preserve the moratorium and installed a modified version of the prohibition, halting evictions for 60 days in counties with “high levels of community transmission” of the coronavirus’s delta variant. The administration explained the decision as necessary for allowing more time for local governments to distribute funds from the $46 billion of federal rent relief money to struggling tenants and their landlords.