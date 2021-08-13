The landlords had challenged the legality of the policy and asked the court to lift a judge-ordered stay of an earlier ruling against the eviction moratorium after the Biden administration’s decision to renew a modified version of the order on Aug. 3.
The decision points out what the judge said is the shaky legal ground on which the national moratorium stands, arguing that the policy represents government overreach.
But because of various legal challenges to the policy, as well as a 5-to-4 Supreme Court ruling leaving the previous moratorium in place, Friedrich said, “the Court’s hands are tied” because the latest policy is similar to the earlier version.
Friday’s decision adds another layer of confusion to the ongoing political and legal debate over the policy. After Friedrich issued her order, the White House signaled that the administration was preparing to defend the moratorium.
“The Administration believes that CDC’s new moratorium is a proper use of its lawful authority to protect the public health,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. “We are pleased that the district court left the moratorium in place, though we are aware that further proceedings in this case are likely.”
Lawyers and housing experts said the ongoing legal battles over the national moratorium and state- or citywide eviction bans around the country have led to widespread confusion among renters, landlords and even judges.
Friday’s ruling came one day after the Supreme Court overturned part of an eviction ban in New York state that prevented landlords from contesting renters’ claims of financial hardship related to the ongoing pandemic.
“The idea that tenants are supposed to understand where things stand with all of this ... we’re struggling to keep up, and we’re the lawyers,” said John Pollock, the coordinator for the National Coalition for a Civil Right to Counsel, which pushes for tenants to have legal representation in housing court.
Pollock said he and other advocates are preparing for more legal challenges, noting that Friedrich’s ruling is only the latest court decision in what many expect to be an ongoing saga.
The CDC’s national eviction moratorium is to expire in October, but Pollock said that “it’s pretty hard to imagine it will be allowed to last until then.”
The policy was initially enacted by the Trump administration as a public health tool for keeping Americans housed during the first waves of the coronavirus pandemic. It allowed a renter to stay housed despite falling behind on rent because of coronavirus-related economic loss. However, the wording of the order was open to wide interpretation by local courts, and evictions continued throughout the country because of loopholes.
Legal challenges further confused the picture. Landlords — facing their own mortgage payments, upkeep costs and taxes — became increasingly vocal about the burden placed on their businesses by the moratorium. A number of lawsuits challenging the legal structures of the order resulted in a patchwork of decisions, many offering different interpretations.
In May, Friedrich had ruled that the CDC had overstepped its legal authority with the order barring evictions, delivering one of the hardest checks to the policy and vacating the moratorium.
“The question for the Court is a narrow one: Does the Public Health Service Act grant the CDC the legal authority to impose a nationwide eviction moratorium? It does not,” Friedrich wrote in May.
The moratorium was allowed to stay in place, however, while the government appealed the ruling. And a month later, the U.S. Supreme Court also ruled, 5 to 4, to keep the moratorium in effect while the appeals process moved along. At the time, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh wrote that evictions should not restart because the moratorium would expire on July 31.
When that day arrived, the moratorium did expire — but the administration quickly changed course from saying it had no authority to preserve the moratorium and installed a modified version of the prohibition, halting evictions for 60 days in counties with “high levels of community transmission” of the coronavirus’s delta variant. The administration explained the decision as necessary for allowing more time for local governments to distribute funds from the $46 billion of federal rent relief money to struggling tenants and their landlords.
Tenants advocates warned that even though Friedrich’s ruling allowed the CDC moratorium to continue, her comments about the ban being on unstable ground and the likelihood that this case will progress to the Supreme Court may, in some cases, be enough to scare tenants into self-evictions — making them leave their homes at the first sign of an eviction notice or threats from their landlords.
Legal Aid Society staff attorney Ellen Davidson wondered how tenants can feel confident that their own legal challenge to an eviction order will pass muster if the national moratorium may not stand up in court.
“We don’t want people with other sources of protection to self-evict because they are afraid of being thrown out by a marshal,” Davidson said. “We’re very concerned that people who are eligible for rent relief or protected under the moratoria will be frightened by what’s been going on in the courts.”