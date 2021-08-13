Moments later, at 7:34 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2017, the officers spotted the Jeep with the vanity license plate “BIJAN.” But the dispatcher had new information. “Correction on all of this,” she told Vinyard and Amaya. “The black Jeep left the scene, but he is not the striking vehicle. The red Toyota on the scene is the striking vehicle.”
One of the officers acknowledged the correction, and repeated the “BIJAN” license plate they were now following. “All right, 10-4,” the dispatcher said, then reminding, “That’s the vehicle that left the scene, that was struck.”
“Copy,” one of the officers said. “He’s not stopping.”
And so the soon-to-be fatal pursuit of Bijan Ghaisar, the 25-year-old driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, was launched in Alexandria. Twice, facing the officers’ guns, Ghaisar stopped and then drove off. Then, during a third stop in a Fairfax County neighborhood, both officers fired their weapons at Ghaisar’s Jeep as it slowly moved away from them, a Fairfax police video shows. He was killed.
The newly released recording, which for the first time reveals that officers were told at the outset that Ghaisar’s Jeep had been hit by another vehicle, was included in a court filing by Virginia prosecutors who argue not only that the officers committed a crime when they killed him, but also that they never should have aggressively pursued him after he fled the scene of a fender bender.
Vinyard and Amaya, Virginia prosecutors contend, violated so many of their department’s policies and training techniques that they were acting outside the scope of their authority. Prosecutors said there was no indication Ghaisar committed a felony or that he posed a “clear and immediate threat to public safety,” both of which would have allowed a pursuit under Park Police policies.
Defense attorneys counter that Ghaisar was driving erratically and a danger on the road, that he may have committed a felony and that the officers were doing their duty.
A federal judge in Alexandria will soon consider arguments on both sides, and what he decides could determine whether the officers, who each were indicted in Fairfax County for involuntary manslaughter, will ever face trial in Ghaisar’s slaying.
That’s because legal precedent has held that federal officers may not be prosecuted by state officials if the officers were performing their authorized federal duties, and “did no more than what was necessary and proper.” Lawyers for Vinyard and Amaya have asked the court to dismiss the criminal charges on those grounds, an outgrowth of the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, which holds that states must defer to federal law. They also said whether the officers violated department policy is “entirely immaterial” and that “policy violations cannot defeat immunity.”
The Fairfax commonwealth’s attorney and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, which are jointly prosecuting the case, essentially argue that Vinyard and Amaya were out of bounds in their interactions with Ghaisar and are not entitled to those protections. The officers have pleaded not guilty and said they fired because they believed Amaya was in danger of being struck by the Jeep.
“The Supremacy Clause,” Virginia prosecutors wrote, “has never contemplated immunity from state charges for federal officers who kill outside the scope of their federal authority.” The Supreme Court has written that Supremacy Clause immunity is reserved for the “exceptional” case where a state’s prosecution will nullify federal laws, the prosecutors argued.
The Virginia prosecutors also argue that repeatedly shooting Ghaisar was neither necessary nor proper. To support that claim, they enlisted a former police officer and consultant from New York, who concluded that “a reasonable officer placed in Officer Vinyard’s and/or Officer Amaya’s would have known their actions were not necessary or proper based upon the information the officers possessed.”
In his 320-page expert witness report, City University of New York criminal justice professor Christopher Chapman included not only the previously undisclosed Park Police dispatch recording, but also previously unseen FBI diagrams of where both officers stood as they each fired five shots at Ghaisar, his video analysis of each gunshot, and FBI-enhanced photos of the shooting as captured on video by a Fairfax police in-car camera. The FBI investigated the case for two years before the Justice Department decided in 2019 not to charge Vinyard and Amaya. Fairfax County then took up the case.
If, as the video seemingly indicates, Ghaisar was slowly moving his Jeep away from Amaya during the third stop, “Officer Amaya’s first discharge of his firearm would be objectively unreasonable, unnecessary and improper," Chapman wrote, “based upon police training/standards, in part because a reasonable officer would not have reasonably believed their life was in imminent danger.”
The officers’ lawyers said it was appropriate for Vinyard and Amaya to follow Ghaisar, who the lawyers said was occasionally crossing the yellow line and driving between 49 and 59 mph on the parkway, then also speeding a short distance down a neighborhood side road, endangering residents.
“Bijan Ghaisar was witnessed committing several felonies and misdemeanors,” attorney Daniel S. Crowley wrote on behalf of Vinyard, “leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing to elude, driving under the influence, speeding, and reckless driving.” Leaving the scene is only a felony if a collision caused serious injuries or property damage of more than $1,000, which wasn’t known moments after the crash. “Officer Vinyard was not required to obtain an estimate for repairs before pursuing the suspect,” Crowley countered in court filings.
Vinyard, who was the driver, and Amaya have told federal investigators they believed Ghaisar might have been intoxicated because he appeared glassy-eyed when they first pulled alongside him. Crowley’s brief states that “Vinyard did not initiate the pursuit, but was instructed to do so by dispatch,” and that Park Police policy listed “speeding and hit-and-run as grounds to pursue a suspect.”
The incident began with the officers speaking to their Park Police dispatcher, but they were also equipped with a portable radio which they used to communicate with Fairfax County once they crossed from Alexandria into Fairfax. They had been issued the Fairfax radio because of prior problems with the Park Police radio system, and parts of the Fairfax conversation were posted in 2017 by the online service Broadcastify.
The new recording from the Park Police dispatch system does not indicate any communication difficulties that night. In a 2019 interview with the FBI, which was included in a court filing in the Ghaisar family’s pending civil lawsuit, Vinyard said that he “did not know Ghaisar’s role in the traffic accident” and that he and Amaya “did not receive information that went out over the radio.” Their responses in the new recording indicate they did receive and acknowledge the information about Ghaisar’s role in the accident.
Chapman, the prosecution expert, noted that the officers are required to notify dispatchers of any erratic or dangerous behavior by a driver, but neither recording has any indication of that. Only defense attorneys have made that claim, Chapman and the prosecutors wrote, while the officers have not spoken through testimony or affidavits in the criminal case. “Officer Amaya’s radio communications during this incident are consistent with citizen and [Fairfax] police assertions that Mr. Ghaisar was not an immediate danger to others based upon his operations of the vehicle,” Chapman notes. The Fairfax lieutenant who joined the pursuit testified in a deposition in the civil suit that the Jeep “wasn’t driving erratically, it just wasn’t stopping.”
Ghaisar was driving south down the parkway in Alexandria when he suddenly swerved in front of the Toyota Corolla driven by Atif Rehman, whose statement to the FBI is also newly released. Rehman, working as an Uber driver, said there was no traffic around them, no reason for Ghaisar to stop in the lane of traffic, and that Rehman’s bumper and hood were damaged as his Corolla slammed into the back of Ghaisar’s Jeep.
Court records indicate that Ghaisar may have just smoked marijuana — a bag of marijuana and a pipe were located in his Jeep, and traces were found in his blood — and the officers said they smelled fresh marijuana smoke in the Jeep after they shot him.
After the crash, Ghaisar “immediately took off,” Rehman told the FBI. Rehman said he followed the Jeep for less than a mile, while his passenger called 911, before pulling over at Slaters Lane in Alexandria. The passenger provided the “BIJAN” license plate to a Park Police calltaker, Rehman said.
Ghaisar continued into Old Town Alexandria, where he was spotted by Vinyard and Amaya. The officers received the initial information from their Park Police dispatcher and began pursuing him with lights and siren on. They have said they pulled alongside Ghaisar and yelled at him to pull over, but he looked straight ahead and kept driving.
The pursuit continued into Fairfax County, where Fairfax Lt. Daniel Gohn joined in with his video camera recording the events. Soon after, Ghaisar stopped in the right lane of the parkway, while Vinyard pulled alongside the Jeep in the left lane, rather than stopping behind it as police policy dictates. The video shows Amaya and Vinyard ran to the Jeep, Amaya with his gun drawn. Ghaisar drove away while Amaya slammed his gun into the Jeep’s rear passenger window.
The pursuit moved a short distance down the parkway to West Boulevard Drive, where Ghaisar took the exit and stopped again. Vinyard again stopped to the left front of Ghaisar, Amaya approached with his gun drawn, and Ghaisar again drove off.
At the intersection of Alexandria Avenue and Fort Hunt Road, Ghaisar stopped at a stop sign. Vinyard positioned his vehicle in front of and perpendicular to Ghaisar’s, blocking its exit. Amaya emerged first, again with his gun drawn, and when the Jeep started rolling to the right, the video shows Amaya fired three times.
Vinyard ran up from behind Amaya and fired his first shot. He told the FBI he was delayed because his gun was tangled up in his radio microphone cord. Ghaisar slowly rolled forward two more times, causing the officers to fire six more shots, the video shows.
The officers were not in imminent danger when they opened fire, prosecutors argue. Vinyard’s lawyer wrote that “it appeared that Officer Amaya was standing directly in front of the vehicle” and he “feared that the Jeep was going to strike Officer Amaya,” though the video and FBI diagram show Vinyard standing almost next to Amaya, and the Jeep is moving away from them, when he first shoots.
Amaya’s lawyers, Jonathan L. Fahey and Travis D. Tull, wrote in their motion to dismiss that it was “only when Ghaisar accelerated in his direction when he was positioned between the Jeep and his patrol car, that he [Amaya] discharged his weapon.”
In a frame-by-frame analysis of the first shots, Chapman concluded, “Officer Amaya was not in a position to have been struck by Mr. Ghaisar’s vehicle when Officer Vinyard and Officer Amaya discharged their firearms.”
After the first flurry of shots by Vinyard and Amaya, Amaya moved in front of the Jeep to stop it from fleeing, his lawyer has said. The officers then shot six more times as it moved slightly forward, and both have said they fired in self-defense. “Generally,” Chapman noted, “police officers are instructed that they cannot recklessly and/or unreasonably create a dangerous condition then utilize deadly force to protect themselves from the condition which they created.”
The five-day hearing on the motion to dismiss, set to begin Aug. 23, will be heard by Senior U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton. After Hilton issues a ruling, probably in the fall, the losing side is expected to appeal, causing further delay in the nearly four-year-old case. Both officers remain on paid leave, and no internal investigation has been conducted pending the resolution of the criminal case.