Chapman, the prosecution expert, noted that the officers are required to notify dispatchers of any erratic or dangerous behavior by a driver, but neither recording has any indication of that. Only defense attorneys have made that claim, Chapman and the prosecutors wrote, while the officers have not spoken through testimony or affidavits in the criminal case. “Officer Amaya’s radio communications during this incident are consistent with citizen and [Fairfax] police assertions that Mr. Ghaisar was not an immediate danger to others based upon his operations of the vehicle,” Chapman notes. The Fairfax lieutenant who joined the pursuit testified in a deposition in the civil suit that the Jeep “wasn’t driving erratically, it just wasn’t stopping.”