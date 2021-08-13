The warning came after Montgomery County Fire crews had rescued a group of 15 kids and a few adults who had called for help after they reported feeling hot and exhausted from the heat. One of the kids with injuries that were not life-threatening was transported to get health care, according to Piringer.
Another man had to be rescued from the trail and transported to a hospital Thursday night after he became “dazed and confused” and got lost, Piringer said. He said the man was suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration.
On Twitter, Piringer said “fortunately he had a flare and flashlight” and provided a GPS location, which allowed rescuers to find him fast.