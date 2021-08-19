Don’t Mute D.C. at the Kennedy Center: Fifty years ago, a group of D.C. middle school students formed a funk group that eventually became Experience Unlimited, also known as E.U. Thanks to a song called “Da Butt,” featured in Spike Lee’s 1988 film “School Daze,” E.U. is one of the best-known go-go groups of all time. Its body of work also includes the singles “Shake Your Thang,” a collaboration with Salt-N-Pepa, and “Buck Wild,” as well as local favorites like “E.U. Freeze,” but it was “Da Butt” that Glenn Close shouted out at the Oscars. Celebrate E.U.'s golden anniversary this weekend at the Kennedy Center as Don’t Mute D.C. curates the weekly events outdoors at the Reach. Thursday’s highlight is a screening of “School Daze” at 8:15 p.m., preceded by music from DJ Big John and a panel discussion about go-go and the Grammys. E.U. takes the stage for an anniversary performance on Friday night at 7. Saturday brings a full day of activities, including go-go yoga and fitness classes, climaxing with live music from T.O.B. and the Ladies of the Pocket, beginning at 6 p.m. A special market of makers and vendors is offered each day. Tickets are not required, but capacity and seating are limited. See website for full schedule. Free.