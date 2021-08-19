Collections for Afghan Refugees at Lapis: Zubair and Shamim Popal fled Afghanistan in the early 1980s, settling in Washington and eventually opening a series of French restaurants and lounges. One of those, Adams Morgan’s Napoleon, became Lapis in 2015 — the rare restaurant in D.C. serving cuisine from the Popals’ homeland. It won praise for the cuisine and as a date-night destination. Now, with refugees again fleeing Afghanistan, the Popals are turning Lapis into a place to help. Through Aug. 27, Lapis is collecting goods for refugees arriving in this area. They’re asking for household items, school supplies, toys and much more, and you can find a list on their Instagram. Donations accepted on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
HIAS benefit at Ivy and Coney: Beyond the donations at Lapis (above), Ivy and Coney is donating all of its food sales on Thursday to HIAS, a nonprofit that helps resettle refugees in America. According to the Shaw bar, “Funds raised will help provide food, housing assistance, job training, gender-based violence counseling, and other critical needs for arriving Afghan citizens into the United States.” The Detroit-style pizza is strongly recommended, but every dragged-through-the-garden Chicago Dog helps. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Immigrant Comedy Night at Immigrant Food: Rahmein Mostafavi, who has over two decades of stage experience, hosts this night of local comedians. The lineup includes Martin Amini, a comic who recently founded the art gallery Room 808; Umar Khan, who has opened for comedians such as Hasan Minhaj; and Denise Taylor, a regular at the Kennedy Center. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. $10 at the door; $15 for a two-person table.
Friday, Aug. 20
Awesome Con: The District’s own Comic-Con returns for a full-throttle celebration of all things pop culture, including comics, movies and gaming. Organizers say the annual convention attracts more than 70,000 fans, many of whom attend in elaborate cosplay outfits. After a year off, Awesome Con is bringing back its tentpole events, such as the Science Fair, Book Fair, Pride Alley, Destination Cosplay and the kid-friendly, all-ages Awesome Con Jr. Celebrity guests include “Star Trek” actors William Shatner and George Takei, “The Mandalorian” actors Giancarlo Esposito and Carl Weathers, and “Back to the Future” stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, who will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the movie with a special panel and autograph session. Awesome Con requires the use of masks within the convention center and has increased spacing between aisles and entrances to encourage social distancing. Through Sunday. $45-$65 per day, $90 three-day pass. Premium passes, $165-$999.
The Hirshhorn Reopens: The Smithsonian staggered its reopenings for more than three months. On Friday, the Hirshhorn becomes the last of the major museums on the Mall to welcome back visitors. “Mark Bradford: Pickett’s Charge,” “Barbara Kruger: Belief+Doubt” and “Marcel Duchamp: The Barbara and Aaron Levine Collection” are all on display. (“One With Eternity,” the eagerly awaited Yayoi Kusama exhibition that was scheduled to open in April 2020 has been postponed indefinitely.) In September, the museum will unveil a new multimedia exhibit with works by Laurie Anderson and a site-specific scrim wrapping around the building with portraits by Swiss artist Nicolas Party. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. after Aug. 20. Free.
Alexandria Restaurant Week: Alexandria’s annual restaurant week is shifting the focus back to on-premise dining this summer, with dozens of restaurants offering meals for two for $49, but a number of participants in the 10-day event also plan to offer to-go dinners at the same price. Additionally, Restaurant Week is keeping one of its more thoughtful innovations from last January: $25 meals for solo diners, to eat in or take away. Ada’s on the Water, which Tom Sietsema praised for its steak, crab cakes and Potomac River views in his Spring Dining Guide, is making its Restaurant Week debut, joining such standbys as Hummingbird, from the owners of Restaurant Eve and longtime Del Ray favorite Evening Star Cafe. Full menus are available on alexandriarestaurantweek.com. Through Aug. 29. $25-$49.
Arts and Drafts Summer Music and Arts Festival at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery: It’s been another tough summer for the region’s arts community, as some of the biggest events, such as Baltimore’s Artscape festival, were canceled due to the pandemic. The Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe is filling the gaps, albeit on a smaller scale, with its first Music and Arts Festival. The three-day bash includes live music, including a kickoff show with the Kelly Bell Band and Cris Jacobs; more than 50 artists selling their work and participating in demonstrations; and a family zone with arts and crafts activities and an instrument petting zoo. Oh, and because this is all taking place at a brewery, there are brand-new beers to try: Harmonic Haze, a hazy IPA, and ArtBeat, an ale brewed with dried hibiscus and local clover honey. Friday at 7:30; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. $20 on Friday, free on Saturday and Sunday.
Ecstatic Dance and Kundalini Breathwork at Eaton Hotel: Maya Oren leads an evening meditation designed to encourage attendees to shed the toils of the week. Meditation exercises include kundalini breathwork, deep relaxation and a transition into free dance and movement. The event focuses on how meditative movement can relax mind, body and soul — a much needed chance for relaxation during a stressful time. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. $35.
Wilco and Sleater-Kinney at Merriweather Post Pavilion: Two of music’s most enduring acts come together at this show, originally scheduled to take place back in 2020. Wilco’s on tour in support of their latest album “Ode to Joy,” while Sleater-Kinney ventures into the next era without drummer Janet Weiss. Come for the joy and nostalgia of two great bands performing live again, but take note that all attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of showtime. 7 p.m. $45-$75.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Summers Farm Sunflower Festival: Nothing says “end of summer” like a selfie in a field of bright, cheery sunflowers. Summers Farm in Frederick is best known for its pumpkin-centric fall festival, but it now warms up for that event with a Sunflower Festival. Around three dozen varieties of sunflowers are planted on the eight-acre field, and customers are invited to “take Instaworthy photos” after a wagon ride to the field, as well as pick flowers to take home. The festival features a corn maze, local beer and wine, live music, jumping pillows and farm animals, making it appropriate for all ages. Capacity is limited, so tickets are being sold for designated days and entry times. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 12. $17.50 per person; children age 2 and younger free.
Chuck Brown Day at Chuck Brown Memorial Park: Washington has given the world some amazing musicians, but few are as beloved and celebrated in their hometown as Chuck Brown. “The Godfather of Go-Go” is honored every August with a day-long birthday party featuring a lineup of go-go bands, including Still Familiar, Proper Utensils and, of course, the Chuck Brown Band, with DJ Kool serving as host. Food trucks and a kids’ area with back-to-school giveaways give the day a festival vibe. Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. Free.
Joe Strummer Birthday Bash at Pie Shop: Joe Strummer injected politics and a conscience into punk rock, influencing generations who weren’t around during the heyday of the Clash. A collection of D.C. bands honor Strummer at the Pie Shop, including the D.C. Specials (featuring former Scream bassist Skeeter Thompson), the Mighty Stef and Wanted Man, playing music from all eras of Strummer’s career. There’s no cover, but the bands will be accepting donations for the Joe Strummer Foundation, which supports young musicians around the world. 8 p.m. Free; donations accepted.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Open Market at Femme Fatale DC: Back in a new location in Cleveland Park is Femme Fatale DC’s open-air market, featuring more than 75 local vendors from all over the DMV. Hunt for vintage clothes, soy candles and jarred herbs and vegetables, and attendees can sign up for additional services, including a tarot and crystal bar and indigo dyeing. DJ N$NP provides the soundtrack. Noon to 4 p.m. Free, though some services require preregistration.
Vintage and Vinyl at Slash Run: Shopping shouldn’t feel like a hassle, so vintage events at Slash Run make it more like a party. Browse used records, bikes, clothes and housewares while grooving to tunes spun by DJ Mad Squirrel, and when you’ve worked up an appetite or thirst, Slash Run has an extensive selection of burgers, beer and whiskey.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Opening of CiNoMaTic Movie Series in NoMa: Just in time for the end of summer, the NoMa Business Improvement District is kicking off its annual outdoor movie series in Alethia Tanner Park. This year’s theme is “Reignite Your Wanderlust,” which means feature films taking audiences to Singapore (“Crazy Rich Asians,” Aug. 25), Greek islands (“Mamma Mia,” Sept. 1), Rio de Janeiro (“Fast Five,” Sept. 29) and Jamaica (“How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” Oct. 20). Evenings include games and food and drink vendors, beginning an hour before sunset. Arrive early to secure a spot. Through Oct. 27. Films begin at sunset. Free.
Creative Nonfiction Workshop at Temperance Alley: Amanda Liaw hosts a creative nonfiction writing workshop, bringing her experience in writing and film production to an outdoor classroom space. The workshop is located in Temperance Alley, a pop-up garden park home to a plethora of weekly community events. Attendees are encouraged to “come with a self you want to ask questions about.” 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free.