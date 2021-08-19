The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said it is assisting Capitol Police with the incident.
Metro said its trains on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines are bypassing the Capitol South station due to the situation. Shuttle buses are being requested, and riders are expected to see delays on those three lines.
In a Twitter message, the U.S. Capitol Police advised people to “stay away from the area.”
The library is located at Independence Avenue and 2nd Street SE, near the Capitol and House office complex.
In an alert to those in the Cannon office building, officials said they should stay calm and relocate to the Longworth House Office Building, using the complex’s tunnels.
This story will be updated.