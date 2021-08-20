Efforts to reach Rodriguez-Lott for comment were unsuccessful. A woman who answered the phone for a number associated with him declined to comment or say whether he had an attorney.
Rodriguez-Lott, who lives in Bowie, was being held in the Prince George’s County’s detention center in Upper Marlboro, a spokeswoman for Braveboy said.
Braveboy offered scant details about the incident, saying the crime occurred July 14 when Rodriguez-Lott offered to assist the teen somehow and engaged in sexual activity multiple times.
“This case involved an incident where a young person in our community was taken advantage of by someone that we believe that young person didn’t know,” she said. “Unfortunately, sometimes our young people make mistakes: They accept favors from strangers, they end up putting themselves in situations they did not intend to be in. In this case, the results were devastating.”
Braveboy warned young people not to accept rides from strangers or walk alone. She said Rodriguez-Lott’s alleged offense had no connection to his official duties as a volunteer firefighter with Chapel Oaks.
Tiffany Green, chief of Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department, said in a statement that Rodriguez-Lott was removed from active operations July 27 after the department learned of the investigation. She declined further comment.
A Facebook page for Rodriguez-Lott says he also is known as “Hector.” The page says he is a former Army nurse who has been employed with the hospice Capital Caring Health, as well as the Boy Scouts of America.