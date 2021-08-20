Earlier this week, Imam Abu Nahidian rushed to Dulles International Airport to pick up 17 tightly sealed boxes. After months of waiting, Nahidian was grateful to finally have the shipment in his hands. Inside were 750 pounds of handmade tiles painted dark blue, turquoise, yellow, orange, brown and yellow, with Koranic scripture at the top in white. When arranged, the tiles set up a mihrab, a niche in the wall of a mosque or a room that points toward the direction of Mecca, Islam’s holiest site and the direction worshipers face when they pray. They had been custom-made and imported from the Iranian holy city of Qom.