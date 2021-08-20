Beau deployed twice to Afghanistan, often serving as the lead gunner in the turret of an armored vehicle. He said he never faced any immediate threats to his life in the more than 300 days he spent in the war zone. At one point, in early 2010, he remembers having to patrol a road that led straight into a Taliban-controlled city to ensure no one planted roadside bombs. “The closest my life came into danger was when rounds impacted a nearby vehicle,” he recalled, “or another time when a round cracked over my head and I was in the turret.”