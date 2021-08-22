“Covid seems to have woken everyone up to the outdoors,” said Chris Brunton, the crew leader who helped construct the Roller Coaster. “We get hundreds of hikers here on the weekend. It’s really — let me say this first, I am really happy to see new people coming on the trail, especially kids — but I do wish they would learn to leave no trace. In 30 years, I’ve never had to pick up so much trash.”