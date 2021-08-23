Officers Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya, indicted in Fairfax County last year in the fatal shooting of the unarmed motorist, did not testify, nor did any experts or other witnesses. Instead, both sides provided oral arguments to Senior U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton.
Lawyers for Vinyard and Amaya contend they were acting in their authorized duties as federal officers, which they said means the officers should not face state charges. Prosecutors responded that the case should move forward, saying Vinyard and Amaya were unjustified in firing 10 shots into Ghaisar’s Jeep Grand Cherokee after he stopped and then fled from them twice and began to flee a third time.
“It seems to me that the facts in the case are pretty clear,” Hilton said at the outset of the hearing in federal court in Alexandria. “The question is, what do I do with them?”
Ghaisar, a 25-year-old accountant from McLean, was involved in a fender bender on the George Washington Memorial Parkway on Nov. 17, 2017. The other driver, Atif Rehman, told investigators that Ghaisar swerved in front of him and then stopped suddenly, causing Rehman’s Toyota Corolla to strike the rear of Ghaisar’s Jeep. Instead of speaking to Rehman, Ghaisar drove off.
Vinyard and Amaya were dispatched to find the Jeep, and they quickly spotted it in Old Town Alexandria. The officers’ lawyers have said in court filings that the officers pulled alongside Ghaisar and yelled at him to pull over, but Ghaisar just stared straight ahead. When the two vehicles reached the parkway again in Fairfax County, now followed by a Fairfax lieutenant with an in-car camera that recorded the rest of the encounter, Ghaisar stopped in the right lane, the video shows.
Park Police officers who killed Bijan Ghaisar were told before pursuit he wasn’t suspect in fender bender, recording shows
When Amaya ran at Ghaisar with his gun drawn, Ghaisar drove off. The pursuit resumed, with Ghaisar taking the exit at West Boulevard Drive and stopping again. Amaya again approached Ghaisar with his gun drawn, and Ghaisar drove off a second time, running through a stop sign into a residential neighborhood in the Fort Hunt area.
At an intersection with Fort Hunt Road, Ghaisar stopped again. Vinyard pulled the marked Park Police vehicle in front of Ghaisar, the video shows, and Amaya stepped toward Ghaisar with his gun drawn. As Ghaisar’s Jeep rolled forward, Amaya fired four times and Vinyard then fired once. The Jeep rolled forward two more times, and the officers fired a total of five more shots, fatally wounding Ghaisar.
A two-year FBI investigation led the Justice Department to decline to file federal criminal civil rights charges in 2019. Last year, Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve T. Descano obtained indictments of the officers in state court for involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a firearm.
The officers then removed the case to federal court and filed a motion to dismiss the charges, arguing that the supremacy clause of the Constitution bars prosecution of federal officers who are performing their official duties and doing “no more than what is necessary and proper.” The supremacy clause holds that states must defer to federal law. In announcing the indictment last fall, Descano anticipated the motion and said it would lead to a mini-trial of the case. He enlisted the help of the Virginia Attorney General’s Office to fight the motion.
Jonathan L. Fahey, Amaya’s lawyer, said in court Monday that the fact that Ghaisar fled the fender bender when he was not at fault “raises the level of suspicion” for the officers. “If you’re not at fault, why would need to leave the scene? Are you driving a stolen car? Are you driving while intoxicated? It’s hardly a mitigating factor. Our expert considers it an aggravating factor.”
Fahey said Amaya ran at the Jeep with his gun drawn because their police training taught the officers, “When in doubt, pull it out.” He said the officer suspected “there might be something else bad going on. As an officer, he knows how bad traffic stops can be. He has all of that in his head.”
Virginia acting solicitor general Michelle Kallen responded that Park Police policy does not tell officers to draw their guns when in doubt, but only when faced with imminent danger to the officers or someone else.
The officers shot Ghaisar because “they believed Officer Amaya’s life was in danger,” Fahey said, “because he was going to get run over by the car. They believed the general public was in danger.” He noted that the officers felt Ghaisar was driving erratically and may have been intoxicated.
Fahey said the defense wanted to offer proffers of what the officers’ testimony would be, which would not allow the prosecutors to cross-examine the officers. The prosecutors declined that offer.
“We have to show that [Amaya’s] subjective belief was reasonable,” Fahey said. “Not that what he did was reasonable, whether his belief was reasonable. . . . They’re in their official capacity. Their subjective intent was to do their job. We ask for the indictment to be dismissed.”
Daniel S. Crowley, Vinyard’s lawyer, said prosecutors were wrong to focus on whether the officers violated internal Park Police policies. “There’s absolutely no authority that tells the court to deny immunity because of these alleged policy violations,” Crowley said. “They don’t talk about the shooting. They just talk about policy violations.”
Kallen then did talk about the shooting, showing the judge the Fairfax video alongside FBI diagrams noting where each officer stood in relation to Ghaisar for each shot. As she cued up the video, Ghaisar’s father, James Ghaisar, left the courtroom, and his mother, Kelly Ghaisar, bowed her head.
An expert for the prosecutors, Christopher Chapman, filed lengthy reports that concluded the officers were not in danger from Ghaisar’s Jeep, and Hilton accepted those into evidence.
Kallen argued that interpreting the officers’ actions is a question for a jury, not for the judge in a pretrial motion. “There is a dispute that the officers were authorized to act as they did,” Kallen said, “and there is a dispute whether they did ‘no more than what is necessary and proper.’ ”
Kallen said that, although federal courts have often granted supremacy clause immunity to federal officers, they also have warned federal courts not to interfere unnecessarily with state prosecutions. “If a Park Police officer can recklessly shoot an unarmed citizen,” Kallen argued, “with no federal oversight and no accountability under state law, then he is accountable to no sovereigns. The commonwealth simply asks for the opportunity to follow through with these charges and allow a jury consider these charges.”
Hilton said he would review the evidence and “I’ll get you all an answer as quickly as I can.”
Descano said afterward that prosecutors decided not to present evidence because “we want to get this to a jury. You want to be nimble in your approach. The hearing going like it did today gives us the best chance to proceed and get it to a jury.”
The officers and their lawyers declined to comment after the hearing.