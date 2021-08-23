The officers then removed the case to federal court and filed a motion to dismiss the charges, arguing that the supremacy clause of the Constitution bars prosecution of federal officers who are performing their official duties and doing “no more than what is necessary and proper.” The supremacy clause holds that states must defer to federal law. In announcing the indictment last fall, Descano anticipated the motion and said it would lead to a mini-trial of the case. He enlisted the help of the Virginia Attorney General’s Office to fight the motion.