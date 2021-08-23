Last year’s Medicaid managed care contracts expire this October, meaning that MedStar could be out of the insurance program soon and the patients it covers could be moved to other plans. But a D.C. government staffer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak on the subject, said Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) could use her emergency powers under the ongoing coronavirus emergency to extend the contracts, in the hopes of working out an agreement with MedStar. Bowser’s spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment.