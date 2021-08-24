The Sierra Club and other organizations across the climate movement, Beachy said, are “using all the tools in the toolbox” to call for these historic investments. In addition to this “full-court press” on lobbying, the organization said there have been more than 500 events, including door-to-door canvassing, over the August recess this month by various groups to demand Congress act boldly on climate investments and create a future in which the country is powered by clean energy.