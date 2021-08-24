The announcement follows the lead of D.C.-area theaters, 13 of which announced on Aug. 5 that they would begin imposing such requirements on audience members. The Kennedy Center, Ford’s Theatre and IMP (the group that operates the Anthem, the 9:30 Club and Merriweather Post Pavilion) followed suit shortly thereafter with similar policies.
“Strathmore exists because our patrons believe having a place where we come together to celebrate the arts is essential for our community,” Monica Jeffries Hazangeles, Strathmore’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “We greatly value that convening role and want to support our community’s health and well-being as we reopen our indoor venues.”
The Music Center and Mansion at Strathmore host globally renowned musicians and chamber ensembles, including the National Philharmonic, while the low-key Amp, which will resume its performances on Oct. 17, is home to rock, blues and nightclub performers.
Montgomery County guidelines still require masks indoors, but Strathmore’s updated policy will not apply to the many outdoor concerts still scheduled through the end of September.