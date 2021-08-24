The debate over masks in schools has become a political battleground in divided Virginia, which was long a Republican stronghold that turned purple and is now controlled by Democrats. School leaders across the country have made back-to-school decisions in the midst of increasing coronavirus cases and concern about the highly contagious delta variant, which poses extra risk in school settings since vaccine doses are not available for children younger than 12. In Virginia, the seven-day average of new cases was up 22 percent from last week, and up more than tenfold since the end of June.