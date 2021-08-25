The National Action Network, Sharpton’s organization, estimated a crowd of 4,500 people will march from McPherson Square to the National Mall, where they estimate the crowd will grow to 50,000, according to a permit issued Wednesday by the National Park Service. Organizers for the Make Good Trouble Rally estimated a crowd of 100,000, according to a permit application with the Park Service. The agency has not yet granted a permit for all the planned demonstrations but said that is likely to happen later this week.