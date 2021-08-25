“Current dangerousness is the relevant inquiry by the Board,” Berry argues. “Statutory and case law dictate that parole shall be granted unless the prisoner poses a current danger to public safety.” Under California law in effect in 1968, a life sentence with parole would have given Sirhan eligibility for release after seven years. He has had no disciplinary violations since 1972, and though he claims not to remember the act of shooting Kennedy, he has expressed remorse in parole hearings since the 1980s and said at one, “I have feelings of shame and inward guilt...I honestly feel the pain that they [the Kennedys] may have gone through.”