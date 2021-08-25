But Kennedy was shot four times at point-blank range from behind, one shot passing through his jacket and not striking him, with the fatal shot fired so close that gunpowder was on his hair, coroner Thomas Noguchi found. Multiple bullet holes in the ceiling and door frames indicated that more than eight shots, the capacity of Sirhan’s gun, were fired. Prosecutors and some experts have said that Kennedy probably turned his back on the advancing gunman, enabling the wounds to the rear, that the extra bullet holes weren’t really bullet holes and that Sirhan is lying when he claims not to remember the shooting.