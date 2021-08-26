Summer House Happy Hour at National Landing: Celebrate summer at the aptly named Summer House, which hosts a happy hour with live music from DJ Farrah Flosscett, the Balkan food truck From Scratch, games and giveaways. Register for a free ticket or purchase a to-go ticket to get receive an igloo cooler, koozies, and a free food item at From Scratch. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free-$20.
Pet Gala 2021 at Barkhaus: Show off your furry friend at the first annual Pet Gala at Barkhaus in your finest attire on National Dog Day. Guests can expect a full red carpet treatment at the gala, which will have a photo booth, drinks (including dog beer & Puppuccino), raffles and more. Attendees must be 21 years old or older and the admission price for one person covers one dog, with a portion of proceeds supporting the National Humane Society. And remember, the required theme is “Black Tie Gala” for both humans and canines. 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. $60 for members, $75 regular.
Friday, Aug. 27
National Postal Museum reopening: In 2020, the U.S. Postal Service became surprisingly buzzy. It was at the center of partisan debates; faced fury for its shipping delays and received praise for its role as a vital public service. But as the age-old institution became an outsize presence in the minds of haters and die-hards alike, the Smithsonian museum tasked with telling its history was closed. On Friday, the National Postal Museum will finally reopen. After a 17-month, pandemic-induced closure, it is the last of the Smithsonian museums to do so. With objects that touch on moments across history — mail postmarked on the moon; a coconut from a lovesick soldier in Hawaii during World War II; a Civil War era absentee ballot — the museum makes a case for the Postal Service’s enduring, quiet relevance. The Postal Museum might sound niche at first, but the museum is really about communication and the lengths we will go to stay connected. Open Fridays through Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Closed Wednesdays & Thursdays until further notice.) Free.
Smithsonian 175th Film Fest: Films from the Smithsonian Institution Archives: Celebrate the Smithsonian Institution’s 175th anniversary this year with this special film series, which will be hosted between August 2021 and August 2022. Though online only through the Smithsonian Institution Archives, some screenings will be the first time the films are available online to the public. The series kicks off with screenings that prompt audiences to question what the Smithsonian is. Archivists, conservators and experts provide more context to screenings, answering audience questions and talking about how their own work intersects with the films. Noon to 1 p.m. Free.
Hooked on Country at Hook Hall: There’s a lot of trendy dances and movements that you could try to learn — and just as soon forget as the next craze comes along — but how about keeping things a little retro? The D.C. Rawhides is an LGBTQ organization trying to teach the community how to line dance and two-step it. The group holds a monthly dance night at Park View’s Hook Hall where honky-tonk veterans and novices alike can join, with a live DJ and drink specials, to swing the night away. 7 to 11 p.m. Free.
Friday Night Fishing at Diamond Teague Pier: Still in search of that summer hobby you were meaning to latch onto? Head down to Diamond Teague Park, next to Nationals Park, and try your hand at fishing. Anacostia Riverkeeper has been hosting Friday night fishing for reelers of all ages and skill levels. Any gear and bait you’ll need is provided with registration (along with helpful instructors). This Friday is the last of the series, and the free tickets have gone quickly in past events. But as long as you fill out an online waiver, you can come out to the dock and wait for a turn as fishers will be limited to an hour. 5 to 8 p.m. Free with registration.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Opera in the Outfield at Nationals Park: The twelfth season of free opera broadcasts is that sweet intersection of the arts and sports. Head over to Nationals Park for a broadcast of Rossini’s “Cinderella,” a popular rendition of Charles Perrault’s story. Spanish director Joan Font douses this version of the classic story with some playfulness, recruiting his performance troupe Els Comediants to tell the tale as old as time. This time, a kind girl named Angelina is the protagonist who dreams of leaving her stepfather’s home. A prince’s bid for a bride at a fabulous ball becomes Angelina’s ticket out and into her own life. The broadcast is performed in Italian with English titles, with gates opening at 5 p.m. for some fun pre-opera activities. Saturday at 7 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m. Free.
'Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind’ at Angelika Film Center: Revisit the world of Hayao Miyazaki’s 1984 animated film, released before the founding of Studio Ghibli, though it is still considered a Ghibli classic. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the film centers on Nausicaa, the princess of the Valley of the Wind who finds herself in conflict with a kingdom attempting to wipe out giant mutant insects. With Miyazaki’s signature focus on antiwar and environmental themes, “Nausicaa” is proof of the filmmaker’s enduring care for the world. 11 a.m., also showing on Monday at 7 p.m. $8.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Indigo & Shibori 101 at Rhizome: Summer is winding down but maybe your at-home wardrobe could still use a pop. Standard tie-dye kits might hark back too much to summer camp and art classes, so how about deep, rich indigo dye? If you’re looking to get crafty during the pandemic, artist Sophie Kanter will lead a socially-distanced lesson in shibori, the Japanese technique of indigo tie-dye, in the backyard of Rhizome. The price of admission will cover all the materials needed to leave with some new threads, but guests are welcome to bring some small items of their own to tie-dye — an apron and some rubber gloves couldn’t hurt either. 4 p.m. $15-$25.
Art Sale at The Midlands Beer Garden: The beer garden joins up with LightHouse DC for an art fundraiser benefiting the nonprofit’s efforts to help unhoused individuals and families transition into new homes. Stop by to shop from local makers, potters, painters and jewelers at this art-focused sale. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.
Monday, Aug. 30
‘Soundwalk’ at Wolf Trap: You have a week left to stroll through the woods of Wolf Trap with a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer leading the way. Since April, Ellen Reid’s “Soundwalk” (a downloadable app) has been an orchestral accompaniment for local art and nature lovers who just want to do their own thing for a little while. “The shimmering music is divided into discrete, varying-length pieces that Reid terms ‘cells,’ each of which can be found only in a particular site,” Post contributor Mark Jenkins wrote. “That doesn’t mean the cells are somehow literally there. Each mini-composition is geotagged to a specific place, in the manner of other sorts of virtual artworks that have become more prominent during the pandemic.” Through Sept. 6. Free.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Sasha Peyton Smith in Conversation with Casey McQuiston at One More Page Books: Sasha Peyton Smith’s new book “The Witch Haven” is the fantastical literary escape described as “'The Last Magician’ meets ‘The Lady’s Guide to Petticoats and Piracy’." Follow teenager Frances Hallowell, who becomes embroiled in a brutal murder involving a pair of scissors — that she apparently committed — in 1900s New York City. Smith will be joined by writer Casey McQuiston, author of “One Last Stop” and “Red, White & Royal Blue,” to talk about her latest release. 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. $26.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
CiNoMaTic Movie Series in NoMa: Just in time for the end of summer, the NoMa Business Improvement District has its annual outdoor movie series in Alethia Tanner Park. This year’s theme is “Reignite Your Wanderlust,” which means feature films are taking audiences all over the world, including the Greek islands (“Mamma Mia,” Wednesday); Rio de Janeiro (“Fast Five,” Sept. 29); and Jamaica (“How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” Oct. 20). Evenings include lawn games and food and drink vendors, beginning an hour before sunset. Arrive early to secure a spot. Through Oct. 27. Free.
‘The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou’ at Pentagon Row: Take advantage of the final showing in this summer’s Wes Anderson film series with the 2004 comedy. Bill Murray stars as the titular character, a wacky oceanographer who sets out to avenge the death of his partner Esteban by stalking the alleged shark behind the crime. Though Shark Week is long gone, this parody of French diving legend Jacques Cousteau takes its stead. Film starts at sundown. Free.
Hidden Stories, Hidden Voices: Portraits of Manhattan’s Chinatown at American History Museum: The American History Museum presents an online conversation focuses on the lasting effects of the events of 9/11 on the Chinatown community in Manhattan. With the upcoming 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the discussion peels back the long-term economic, societal and health effects on the community, with firsthand accounts from those who were there. The online discussion is hosted collaboratively by the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center, the Museum of Chinese in America, and the National Museum of American History, with later events focusing on how the Latinx and arts communities respectively navigated the world after the events of Sept. 11. 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free.