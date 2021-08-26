National Postal Museum reopening: In 2020, the U.S. Postal Service became surprisingly buzzy. It was at the center of partisan debates; faced fury for its shipping delays and received praise for its role as a vital public service. But as the age-old institution became an outsize presence in the minds of haters and die-hards alike, the Smithsonian museum tasked with telling its history was closed. On Friday, the National Postal Museum will finally reopen. After a 17-month, pandemic-induced closure, it is the last of the Smithsonian museums to do so. With objects that touch on moments across history — mail postmarked on the moon; a coconut from a lovesick soldier in Hawaii during World War II; a Civil War era absentee ballot — the museum makes a case for the Postal Service’s enduring, quiet relevance. The Postal Museum might sound niche at first, but the museum is really about communication and the lengths we will go to stay connected. Open Fridays through Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Closed Wednesdays & Thursdays until further notice.) Free.