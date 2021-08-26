“You hear a lot of people talk about this cliff that we’re headed for as far as evictions, but really, I think, it’s more of a rolling tide — and we’re already in the middle of it,” said John Jopling, the director of housing law at the nonprofit Mississippi Center for Justice. “These tenants, they’re going to wind up in cars, they’re going to wind up on top of relatives, which is not what they need to be doing especially now in intergenerational households with all the variants of covid that are spreading out there. They’re going to wind up on top of elderly relatives because of that immediate removal.”