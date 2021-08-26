In 2019, the FBI established the National Use of Force Data Collection. But the program is strictly voluntary, and just 27 percent of agencies have contributed data so far. According to incomprehensible FBI rules, most of these data may not be accessed until at least 81 percent of officers are represented in the database. And even at that point, the data will only be released in the aggregate, meaning that the public won’t know which individual agencies have unusually high use-of-force rates and should be held to account.