Mike Litterst, a spokesman for the Park Service, said crews would “start the installation and programming” on Thursday. He said he didn’t know what day the monument would reopen to visitors.
Lightning struck the monument on Aug. 15. No one was hurt.
The lightning damaged the electronic access system that operates the doors and elevator at the popular tourist site. The system also allows key cards to work for staffers so they can enter the building and access calls and send the elevator, he said.
According to the Capital Weather Gang, it was at least the second time the Washington Monument has been struck by lightning this year. On June 14, a bolt hit the tip of the monument and was photographed by Kevin Ambrose. In June 2020, a photographer in Arlington captured a lightning bolt hitting the monument.
What made this latest incident different is that it was the “first time we’ve had any issue with the electronics getting scrambled,” Litterst said.