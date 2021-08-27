Fairfax’s bloodhounds were called in and went to her car. Their handlers were able to swab her car and get her scent for their dogs and eventually Bolt, one of their dogs, found her about half mile from a path along the Potomac River. She had some injuries and suffered from hypothermia. In another case, one of the K-9s — Juneau — found an 11-year-old boy who had run away from home. And Silas, another K-9 that recently died, found a missing 75-year-old man who suffered from Alzheimer’s after he wandered from his home.