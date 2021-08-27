Bloodhounds from Fairfax are sometimes called to help in searches for people in other area jurisdictions in Northern Virginia. Officials in Fairfax said they typically get 150 requests a year for their bloodhounds to help search when someone goes missing, and they end up going out on about 25 percent of those calls. Usually, the person is located by the time they actually get to a scene, officials said. Experts say that by the time a bloodhound is called in to help on a mission, there is often an extensive search for a person both on land and by helicopter.