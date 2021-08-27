The mission for the pups — Luna, a girl with a sand-colored coat, and her brother Duke, who’s got a black-and-tan coat — will be finding “critically missing people,” including those with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, young children, people who may be suicidal or those who have a disability.
They’ll join the county’s unit of 28 dogs, including three other bloodhounds, and 15 officers. The department’s dogs are used for a wide range of services from patrolling to searching for explosives and illegal drugs.
“They’re nothing but fun now, but soon they’ll start to learn the routines of getting in the car and going to work, being presented with someone’s scent, and the commands of ‘Find someone,’” said 2nd Lt. Ari Morin, who heads the K-9 unit for Fairfax.
Even with all of the technology police departments have in the 21st century, dogs are still one of the most effective tools in finding people. Bloodhounds in particular are “especially good at smelling” and tracking because they have big noses that have “more scent receptors” than, say, a German shepherd or Belgian Malinois, other dogs often used by police departments, according to Morin.
Once a bloodhound gets a person’s scent from a pillowcase or a shirt, they can reliably track it for up to 24 hours in the busy D.C. area, where various odors can cross their paths, Morin said.
In the D.C. region, the Fairfax Police department is one of a handful of law enforcement agencies that have bloodhounds on their K-9 units, and it is the only county-level law enforcement agency in Northern Virginia with the dogs. Fairfax has had bloodhounds on its K-9 unit since the early 2000s. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the department often did up to 70 demonstrations a year with their dogs for schools, scouting groups, day cares, community events and summer camps.
Bloodhounds from Fairfax are sometimes called to help in searches for people in other area jurisdictions in Northern Virginia. Officials in Fairfax said they typically get 150 requests a year for their bloodhounds to help search when someone goes missing, and they end up going out on about 25 percent of those calls. Usually, the person is located by the time they actually get to a scene, officials said. Experts say that by the time a bloodhound is called in to help on a mission, there is often an extensive search for a person both on land and by helicopter.
A few years ago, the Fairfax team of bloodhounds was sent on a call in the Great Falls area. A man and his girlfriend had broken up, and he got a text message from her saying she was in that area and “going to end her life,” according to Morin.
U.S. Park Police went to the area and only found her vehicle.
“They had no idea where she was,” Morin said. “They called in their helicopter and they couldn’t find her” because of the trees and rocks in the area blocking their view of the ground.
Fairfax’s bloodhounds were called in and went to her car. Their handlers were able to swab her car and get her scent for their dogs and eventually Bolt, one of their dogs, found her injured about half mile from a path along the Potomac River. In another case, one of the K-9s — Juneau — found an 11-year-old boy who had run away from home. And Silas, another K-9 that recently died, found a missing 75-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who had wandered from his home.
Duke and Luna came from a breeder in the northern part of Georgia and are from the same bloodline as several other bloodhounds the agency has had on its force. Bloodhound puppies typically cost between $800 and $1,000 each, Morin said.
Trainers at Fairfax’s police department said they pick the dogs based on their curiosity. Duke and Luna were picked from the litter after several FaceTime calls with the breeder.
“We’re looking for the one that doesn’t show any fear,” Morin said. “We don’t want the one running behind their mom. We want the dog that’s curious. They’re the ones that are showing they want to learn.”
Bloodhounds typically grow to about 120 to 130 pounds, and they’re known for their spindly legs and jowls around their eyes, plus they drool — a lot. Those used for the Fairfax police have to maintain their weight and stay healthy so their “joints don’t go bad,” Morin said. Most bloodhounds work for the department an average of seven to eight years before they’re retired.
Before they’ll be sent out on cases, Morin said, Duke and Luna will undergo a year-long training with their handlers.
Trainers with the Fairfax police typically work with the bloodhound pups at a secure training facility run by the department in Chantilly where there are wide, open fields with jumps, ramps and barrels on a course.
Morin said because bloodhounds are “sensitive by nature” the department likes to get them as puppies so they can get used to the kinds of settings and situations in which they eventually may be called on to help search for someone who is missing and may be in danger.
“You can buy a fully trained bloodhound, and they’re great at tracking somewhere through open fields and farmland, but you bring them to a suburban or urban setting like we have and their tail goes between their legs they’re so scared at the first sound of Metro train,” Morin said.
For Fairfax trainers, one of the first steps in the bloodhound puppies’ training as police dogs will be acclimating them to such loud sounds as sirens, gunfire and construction noise.
“We want to introduce them into the environment they’ll be working in and all the sounds that go with it like rumbling trains, beeping trucks and slamming dumpster lids,” Morin said. “The more stuff they hear as they’re trained, the less it impacts them when they’re on the job.”
Some of the early training for the pups also involves teaching them to track people and, in return, they get a treat.
Gradually, trainers take them on longer searches of a scent or person. Morin said bloodhounds “know how to track at birth.” With trainers they learn, “Okay, I’m going to use my nose and get something good out of it, like food, a toy or playtime.”