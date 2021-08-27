The news came just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with landlords who sought to overturn the Biden administration’s ban on evictions for much of the country. Though D.C. has its own eviction moratorium — which is not set to expire until next month — Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio said over the past couple of weeks, the number of applications has spiked as the reality that many of the pandemic-era protections are going away has set in. Last week alone, D.C. received 2,500 applications from tenants — more than double the week before, Falcicchio said.