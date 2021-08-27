The March On for Washington and Voting Rights will start gathering at 8 a.m. at McPherson Square. By 9:45 a.m., participants will begin marching, heading past Black Lives Matter Plaza, the White House and the Washington Monument before entering the National Mall at 12th Street and Madison Drive for the rally. Organizers expect the rally to last from about 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a permit issued Wednesday by the National Park Service.