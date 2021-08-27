Turnage’s action Friday could give the appearance that the city found an excuse to redo the procurement just so that it could give MedStar a contract again — and thus satisfy the company so that it won’t revoke access to its doctors in the meantime. As the mayor and council have fought over the Medicaid situation for months, accusations of “contract steering” have flown back and forth. Council members have voted down Bowser and Turnage’s proposals that they viewed as unfairly crafted to make room for MedStar in the program, and Turnage said council members who tried to require the city to abide by the judge’s order were assisting Amerigroup, which could have replaced MedStar as the third insurer.