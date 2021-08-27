On Aug. 15, a little over a week before the Supreme Court ruling, Maryland’s legal protections shielding tenants from eviction during the coronavirus pandemic had expired. The next day, Ballou and her sister were scheduled to be evicted after falling behind on their rent. With the help of an attorney from the Public Justice Center, the sisters had secured a hearing Aug. 19 to argue they should not be turned out under the latest eviction moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which applies to areas with “substantial and high levels of community transmission.”