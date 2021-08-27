About 1,200 customers in Northern Virginia and parts of Maryland were without power.
Dominion Energy said about 670 of its customers were without power, mainly in the Arlington area. About 500 Pepco customers lost power in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest Washington.
No estimate was given as to when power would be restored.
Capital Weather Gang forecasters said afternoon storms are likely again Friday and could be “strong to severe,” with possible flash flooding in some parts of the D.C. region.