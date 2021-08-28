Desperate for answers, some residents turned to the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs. When the DCRA sent an inspector to the home of LaDonna May in 2018, the investigator described her unit as “uninhabitable,” said her sister and lawyer LaRuby May, who filed a suit on behalf of nine residents this year. If she were a tenant, the inspector went on, the DCRA would force her landlord to put her into emergency housing while the unit was repaired.