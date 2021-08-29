Two D.C. police officers were injured Saturday night in separate incidents, police said.

An on-duty officer was struck at about 10:30 p.m. and seriously injured by a suspected drunk driver while the officer was assisting a motorist in the southbound lanes of I-295, near Malcolm X Avenue SE, authorities said.

The officer, who has not been identified, suffered serious leg injuries and was flown to a hospital, police said Sunday.

The driver who struck the officer was arrested at the scene, but no other information about the arrest was immediately available Sunday.

“The officer is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” police spokesman Sean Hickman said Sunday.

Another officer was injured just before midnight while breaking up a fight at the Wharf in Southwest Washington.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Wharf Street SW after receiving a report about a fight. As the officers were attempting to disperse the crowd, a suspect struck an officer then fled the scene. The officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.