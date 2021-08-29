The driver who struck the officer was arrested at the scene, but no other information about the arrest was immediately available Sunday.
“The officer is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” police spokesman Sean Hickman said Sunday.
Another officer was injured just before midnight while breaking up a fight at the Wharf in Southwest Washington.
At approximately 11:45 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Wharf Street SW after receiving a report about a fight. As the officers were attempting to disperse the crowd, a suspect struck an officer then fled the scene. The officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Peter Hermann contributed to this report.