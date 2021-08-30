The city auditor is looking as well, with a report in the works that will compare D.C.'s success or lack thereof to other cities that have legalized sports gambling. It will be the second audit of GambetDC this summer. The first, released in July, criticized Intralot for spending much less so far on hiring local subcontractors than it will eventually be required to spend by the end of its contract. Intralot and one of its subcontractors have objected to the audit’s results, with a lawyer representing the subcontractor demanding the audit be retracted, in part because it was requested by a council member for whom the auditor had once worked.