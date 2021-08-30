If defunding does not happen, our findings do not let the police off the hook from their responsibilities. People are upset about the long-standing disparities and injustices of our criminal justice system, and rightly so. Police will need to more widely adopt evidence-based strategies that are effective in preventing and reducing crime, disorder and traffic problems in the community, and that do not exacerbate justice disparities. How officers speak to people, the empathy and emotional intelligence they convey, and the procedural and distributive justice in their actions are at the heart of defunding discussions and will also need to be addressed if officers retain the main responsibilities they currently have.