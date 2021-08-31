Parker, a Chicago native and a graduate of Northwestern University who earned a master’s in education at Columbia University, is the second person to announce his candidacy for the seat held by Kenyan R. McDuffie (D). Gordon-Andrew Fletcher, chair of the Ward 5 Democrats, also plans to run for the seat.
McDuffie has not yet filed to run for reelection next year, and his spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry about his plans. McDuffie has been rumored as a potential candidate for D.C. attorney general after Karl A. Racine suggested he might not run for a third term.
On a campaign website, Parker listed several ideas he would like to achieve as a legislator, including ending qualified immunity and capping police officers’ overtime, expanding rent control to more apartment buildings and creating a tax credit for residents born in the District before 2005 to help them afford the cost of living in the city.