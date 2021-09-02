Most dramatic was the damage a tornado wrought on Annapolis — not a typical place for a funnel cloud to appear. Video posted to social media showed images of airborne debris showering the state’s capital and downed utility poles along a wrecked section of West Street, a downtown artery.
In Rockville, meanwhile, 19-year-old Melkin Cedillo died when he returned to a flooded apartment to find his mother. A second person from the same apartment complex was unaccounted for until Thursday morning, when Montgomery County Police said the person was located out-of-state. About 150 residents of Cedillo’s apartment complex were displaced, police said.
This story will be updated.