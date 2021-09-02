Most dramatic was the damage a tornado wrought on Annapolis — not a typical place for a funnel cloud to appear. Video posted to social media showed images of airborne debris showering the state’s capital and downed utility poles along a wrecked section of West Street, a downtown artery.
In a news release Thursday, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley (D) said the tornado struck around 2:15 p.m., leaving 13 structures condemned, 18 with major damage and 15 with minor damage.
The city is under a state of emergency, the release said, and West Street between Chinquapin Round and Gibraltar Avenue remains closed. Baltimore Gas and Electric reported about 1,000 Annapolis customers without power as of 9 a.m., according to the release, and the Annapolis Fire Department said the company worked Wednesday to repair several gas leaks.
Buckley said he will tour the city with Gov. Larry Hogan (R) Thursday morning.
“Our partners at the county and the state will be crucial to assist residents in the cleanup,” Buckley said in a statement. “We are thankful that there were no fatalities and no reported injuries. The fact remains we have a lot of work ahead of us.”
In Rockville, meanwhile, 19-year-old Melkin Cedillo died when he returned to a flooded apartment to find his mother. A second person from the same apartment complex was unaccounted for until Thursday morning, when Montgomery County Police said the person was located out-of-state. About 150 residents of Cedillo’s apartment complex were displaced, police said.
