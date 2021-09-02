Return of live music at City Winery: During the pandemic, City Winery has been steaming concerts by artists such as Rufus Wainwright, Emmylou Harris and Keb’ Mo'. As of Sept. 1, though, the Ivy City concert hall is welcoming audiences back for in-person events. Its first weekend of shows leans heavy on locals — the funky R&B of Secret Society (Thursday); a lineup of DMV comics, including Paris Sashay and Rob Maher (Friday); and go-go legends Rare Essence (Saturday). Next week includes soulful singer-songwriter Anthony David (Monday and Tuesday) and a wine tasting happy hour honoring Beyonce’s album “B’Day” (Wednesday). The winery requires all attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of the event. Various times and ticket prices.
Pancakes and Booze Art Show at Hook Hall: To answer your first question, yes, there are pancakes. Free pancakes. But this traveling pop-up art show is about more than breakfast for dinner: It’s an event where you can browse and buy works from 100 artists and vendors, watch body painting and groove to DJs. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. $15-$20.
Friday, Sept. 3
9:30 Club Reopening Week: Seventeen long months after it closed because of the pandemic, the 9:30 Club is coming back to life this week. The grand reopening celebrations begin Friday with White Ford Bronco, the all-’90s cover band that’s had a sold-out 9:30 Club singing along to “Semi-Charmed Life” and “Just a Girl” numerous times over the years. Saturday brings Bent, the high-energy LGBTQ dance party with DJs Lemz, Natty Boom, Sidekick and WESS vs. JJ202, plus performances by Blaq Milk, Bumper and Rigatoni. Sunday features veteran go-go band Trouble Funk, which haswho’ve been dropping bombs on audiences since the club was located at 930 F St. NW. And then there’s the little matter of a mysterious event on Thursday, listed only as “???” on the club’s website, with more details to be released next week. As at sister venues the Anthem and Merriweather Post Pavilion, proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken with 72 hours of the performance are required to enter. Friday through Thursday. Prices vary.
‘Reckoning with Remembrance: History, Injustice, and the Murder of Emmett Till’ at the National Museum of American History: In 2008, the Emmett Till Memorial Commission began erecting historic markers at nine Mississippi sites connected with the 1955 murder of Emmett Till, a Black 14-year-old who was tortured and killed after allegedly whistling at a White woman at a grocery store, a story that was later recanted. One sign, which marks the spot where Till’s body was recovered from the Tallahatchie River, was stolen. The replacement was shot so many times that it had to be replaced. A third version was also vandalized with bullets. (The most recent iteration is bulletproof.) For one month, the Smithsonian’s American History Museum is putting the defaced historic marker on display honoring Till while “demonstrating the contested nature of racism’s violent legacy in America.” Through Oct. 5. Free.
Dupont Underground reopening: The culture hub hidden underneath Dupont Circle reopens with “Fingir: Somewhere Between,” which showcases photography, poetry and audio recordings by artists from the Central American diaspora. “Fingir” is “dar a entender algo que no es cierto,” which means “to pretend or imply something that is not true.” With that in mind, works from artists delve into the intergenerational dynamics band take on topics traditionally considered taboo. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. $5-$8.
Washington D.C. Festival of Magic at the Capital Hilton: Can you believe anything you see or hear? You might find yourself reconsidering everything after the Washington D.C. Festival of Magic, a three-day celebration featuring interactive slight of hand, mentalism and even a few card tricks. Most of the magical entertainers come from the Washington area, though the lineup also features Will Fern, named the International Champion of Strolling Magic by the International Brotherhood of Magicians, known for his close-up illusions using cards and coins. There’s even a family-friendly matinee for budding tricksters. Friday through Sunday. $50 per show, except the family show, which is $20. $150 VIP ticket includes all shows.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Celebrez en Rosé at National Harbor: Pink and white attire is suggested at this two-day event, formerly known as La Fête du Rosé, which brings Estelle, Lupe Fiasco, DJ Jazzy Jeff and plenty of pink-hued wine to National Harbor. General admission tickets include access to wine, frosé, lawn games and food in a “picnic-style” atmosphere — outside picnics are also welcome — while more expensive passes add bottles of wine or champagne, picnic blankets and other perks. Proof of vaccination or a negative covid-19 PCR test are required to attend. Through Sunday. $70-$240.
DC Jazz Fest: ‘A Grand Night for Strings’: Any major festival worth its salt constructs at least one event that cannot happen anywhere else. DCJF has a few, but “A Grand Night for Strings” is perhaps the most unique. The concert teams a pair of world-renowned jazz violinists — Regina Carter and Jenny Scheinman — with the String Queens, a Washington-based string trio that fuses the European classical and African American musical traditions, and a jazz trio led by revered D.C. bassist Michael Bowie. The collaboration is so unique, in fact, that there are no other certainties about it to be mentioned. The repertoire, the arrangements, the level of interplay and improvisation, are unknown variables. That’s the best part. By its very nature, “A Grand Night for Strings” is stripped bare of predictability, endowed instead with the kind of danger that’s rarely associated with string ensembles. Time and location to be announced.
Virtual Fort Dupont Summer Event Series: Fort Reno, the Wharf and the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden all returned to in-person concerts this summer, but the 49th annual Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series has remained resolutely virtual. Two-hour concerts featuring go-go, hip-hop and reggae performers are posted to YouTube each Saturday by the National Park Service, and while the format can’t quite replace the experience of grooving outdoors with thousands of other people, the format does have its upsides: You can watch or re-watch at any time, even in the middle of a work day, and you’ll receive fewer mosquito bites. The online series wraps this weekend with an End of Summer party featuring the Sugarhill Gang, ’80s R&B singer D-Train and funky local hip-hop and R&B cover band Secret Society. 7:30 p.m. Free.
Zoo Bop at the Maryland Zoo: The Maryland Zoo’s festival for music-loving kids returns with performances by Grammy nominees Milkshake and Baltimore musicians Baby Beats. Beyond the tunes, there are bouncy houses, puppets, arts and crafts, creature-themed games, food trucks and a chance to meet the Zoo’s “animal ambassadors.” Tickets also include general admission to the Zoo. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $30-$34. Free for children younger than 2.
Arlington Festival of the Arts: The juried outdoor art show returns to Clarendon this Labor Day weekend, with booths full of pottery, sculpture, jewelry, photography, paintings and other mediums shown along Washington Boulevard and N. Highland Street. Its location near the Clarendon Metro Station provides plenty of options for brunch or happy hour after browsing. Through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
Glen Echo Park Art Show: The annual art show at Glen Echo Park celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, after taking 2019 off due to the pandemic. Held in the historic Spanish Ballroom, the exhibition and sale features more than 700 works and more than 200 artists, beginning with a Friday evening reception from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Noon to 6 p.m., through Monday. Free.
Beyoncé vs Rihanna Dance Party: Celebrate the pop star’s birthday (and welcome back Virgo season) at the return of the Beyoncé versus Rihanna dance party. The two stars boast discographies that other artists can only dream of, which will make the showdown on the dance floor even more legendary. The track-for-track dance party battle awaits, but which fandom will win out — the BeyHive or the Navy? 9 p.m. $15.
‘Godzilla’ double feature at Suns Cinema: This weekend is a treat for fans of the King of the Monsters: Suns Cinema is showing two 1970s Godzilla films back-to-back on Saturday. First, at 7 p.m. Godzilla faces Hedorah, a strange blob-like alien powered by pollution in 1971′s “Godzilla vs. the Smog Monster.” Then, at 9:30 p.m., he is challenged by Megalon, a beetle-like monster with drills for hands, in 1973′s “Godzilla vs. Megalon.” Like Godzilla, you really can’t lose. $10 per film.
Sunday, Sept. 5
National Symphony Orchestra Labor Day Concert at the Kennedy Center Reach Plaza: There are some yearly traditions that bring instant relaxation, and the National Symphony Orchestra’s annual Labor Day weekend concert fits the bill. Featuring music from Duke Ellington, Jessie Montgomery, Michael Abels and new Kennedy Center composer-in-residence Carlos Simon, the performance is conducted by Larry Loh, and special guests include NSO artistic adviser Ben Folds and saxophonist Charlie Young. The free outdoor performance is usually held on the West Lawn of the Capitol, but this year’s concert has been moved to the Kennedy Center’s Reach Plaza. No tickets are required, and seating is first-come, first-served. In case of bad weather, everything moves inside the Kennedy Center Concert Hall, where there will be socially distanced seating. 8 p.m. Free.
Back to School Art & Clothing Swap at Femme Fatale DC: Just in time for back-to-school season comes a clothing and art swap from Femme Fatale. Attendees are encouraged to bring clothes, accessories or shoes to swap, as well as any unwanted art or craft supplies. Drop off any items from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., while the hassle-free swap runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For items, attendees are asked to bring at least five undamaged items, and if you have any questions about whether an item’s appropriate to swap, “use your best judgment.” 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
‘My Name is Pauli Murray’ virtual film discussion: The National Museum of African-American History and Culture presents a discussion on Pauli Murray, an activist, attorney and memoirist (just to name a few impressive titles) who has long fought for social justice. Directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen set out to make a documentary about the activist, whose nonbinary gender identity challenges the advocacy of race and gender equality. The directors and producer Talleah Bridges McMahon discuss the film and Murray’s continued impact on the fight for equality in this country. 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free.