DC Jazz Fest: ‘A Grand Night for Strings’: Any major festival worth its salt constructs at least one event that cannot happen anywhere else. DCJF has a few, but “A Grand Night for Strings” is perhaps the most unique. The concert teams a pair of world-renowned jazz violinists — Regina Carter and Jenny Scheinman — with the String Queens, a Washington-based string trio that fuses the European classical and African American musical traditions, and a jazz trio led by revered D.C. bassist Michael Bowie. The collaboration is so unique, in fact, that there are no other certainties about it to be mentioned. The repertoire, the arrangements, the level of interplay and improvisation, are unknown variables. That’s the best part. By its very nature, “A Grand Night for Strings” is stripped bare of predictability, endowed instead with the kind of danger that’s rarely associated with string ensembles. Time and location to be announced.