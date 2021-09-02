Many areas in the South have overcrowded shelters, experts said. For some of the shelters, it’s because there has been a rise in their pet population during the last year and a half of the pandemic as owners have had to give up their pets for a variety of reasons, from financial hardship to job changes or health issues. Other shelters have had long-standing overcrowding issues because their states don’t have strong campaigns that encourage pet owners to spay and neuter their animals.