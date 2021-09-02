The massive MedStar hospital system said last month that it planned to end its agreements with the two other insurers that cover most of the D.C. residents enrolled in Medicaid, according to Deputy Mayor Wayne Turnage, after a judge last year found that MedStar violated procurement law and should not have been awarded the contract in the first place. The move would have meant that Medicaid patients would have lost access to MedStar’s large network of doctors.