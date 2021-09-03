Museum officials said they’re aware of Lione’s work and his push for them to do more to recognize tribes from this region. They said Anacostans, along with the Pamunkeys and Piscataways are mentioned in the museum’s exhibit on tribes in the Chesapeake Bay area. The museum’s focus is not to just teach visitors about the past of Native Americans but also to remind them that the tribes haven’t gone anywhere and they still exist, officials said.