White often pulls out her “to do” Notes app list, to track what she needs for her family: “two pairs of shoes,” “book bags,” “Stay dc application” for the city’s emergency rent-relief program. This is part of her normal routine, though nothing right now feels normal. She’s consumed with thoughts of Gilmore, what the shooting means for her family and what else she should do to help. Several spaces down, she jotted down her dreams: “lost female friends to violence and boyfriends to the system and I want to start a program for females in the City.”