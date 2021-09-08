Constantine Stavropoulos, who has served as the Adams Morgan Partnership’s president over its 16-year existence, welcomed the District’s decision to renew the BID.
“We were very pleased,” said Stavropoulos, whose Tryst Trading Co. operates the Tryst coffee house and the Diner. He said he had not had a chance to review the 20-page report to comment on specifics, but that the leadership would take the District’s findings seriously as it revises its bylaws — an effort already underway.
“I hope some good and some progress comes from this,” said Joe Lapan, a partner in Songbyrd, a music venue and cafe. “I think the BID is the best-positioned entity to kind of bring together property owners and small businesses and different business actors.”
Others expressed disappointment with the District’s decision, which was made public Friday.
“DSLBD erred in its conclusion,” said Matt Wexler, an investor in the LINE hotel and a former BID board member. “The record demonstrates that the overwhelming majority of interested Adams Morgan BID property-owning taxpayers do not support the unconditional renewal of the BID.”
Critics said the nonprofit organization under Stavropoulos and executive director Kristen Barden operated with too much overhead expense and too little transparency or accountability. Critics also accused the BID of devoting most of its energy and funding to programs, such as the use of subsidized police officers for late-night security that benefited mostly businesses along 18th Street NW on weekend nights.
Several questioned whether the benefits of the BID were worth the additional tax burden. Lapan — whose business is moving to Union Market for reasons that have nothing to do with the BID — said the organization should develop more sophisticated ways of measuring the benefits of its programs for neighborhood businesses.
Barden, in an email, also noted that unspecified bylaw changes were already under consideration. “It’s a comprehensive review,” she said.
Jeffrey Schonberger, owner of Alturas Real Estate Interests and a critic of the BID, said he was disappointed that the DSLBD did not address allegations that previous lapses in the organization’s charter means it lacks legal standing altogether.
And Charlie McCormick, who owns City Bikes, said he regretted that the District did not mandate reforms as a condition of renewal. But he said he was hopeful that the BID would address issues raised by critics during the renewal process.
“It would be great if the BID really took it to heart to say, ‘What can we do to make this work for everybody?’”
The renewal becomes effective Oct. 1.