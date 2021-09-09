BRNDA record release at Comet Ping Pong: BRNDA is one of those bands with a sound so tight, it actually makes your brain go loose. But in addition to that paradoxical tight-loose, nervous-relaxed thing, this music also feels spiky-smooth. BRNDA absolutely won’t stop singing about foods, as if the butterflies in their stomachs are growling, and here’s what’s on the menu: avocados, eggs, tacos with onions, tofu, hot dogs, muffins and one lobster who is not actually depicted on the band’s lyric sheet as a foodstuff, which might also remind you that BRNDA sounds a little like the early B-52’s (“Rock Lobster”-era) as well as some other less-obvious bands from the late-‘70s (Come On) and today (Straw Man Army). BNRDA celebrates the release of its terrific new album “Do You Like Salt?” at Comet with May Rio and Tosser. 8 p.m. $12.