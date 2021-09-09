The District kept a higher margin of the bets it did receive as revenue than any of the five states, keeping 17 percent, while the other jurisdictions kept 6 to 12 percent. The auditor’s office suggested that the District keeps too much money on each bet rather than paying out better odds to winners, a complaint shared by many gamblers who have tried the GambetDC app. Lower “margins may incentivize more bets, resulting in more revenue,” the audit said.