Dubyak said that Georgetown’s Title IX office responded to the alumnus “several times in 2020, and invited him to meet [to] learn more about his experiences,” but that the former student declined to meet, “and we respected his privacy.” Shortly thereafter, Dubyak said, a second former student came forward who did agree to meet and “share his experiences as a survivor,” leading to Georgetown’s announcement on June 11 of allegations of “deeply troubling and unacceptable behavior” by Freeze and of the formation of the working group. That former student has not spoken publicly. Both accusers were adults when they were allegedly assaulted.