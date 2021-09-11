But in practice, state and local governments have struggled to get that money to renters. According to a recent analysis by The Washington Post, only 12 percent of the first round of the $25 billion of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program was spent in the first six months of 2021. Even less of the program’s second $21.5 billion round had made it to renters as of June 30. Records from the U.S. Department of Treasury indicate that of Maryland’s $401 million share of rental relief funding, state and local governments had spent $57.9 million as of July 30.