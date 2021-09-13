Organizers of Saturday’s demonstration have embraced a counter-narrative to the insurrection, when a violent mob stormed the seat of the U.S. government, disrupting Congress during the certification of President Biden’s election victory and resulting in the deaths of five people. Instead, they say, many of those arrested in connection with the incident were nonviolent and simply swept up in a political protest. They describe those arrested as “political prisoners” — an assertion that has exploded beyond the far right and been embraced in mainstream conservatism.