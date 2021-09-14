Boyle was initiated into Delta Phi Epsilon in April 1963, along with 10 members of the 86th Line, as the fraternity refers to semiannual classes of pledges. He graduated from Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service that year, served with the Army in Vietnam in 1966, obtained a Georgetown law degree in 1972, and went to work for the FTC’s Division of Compliance, according to his LinkedIn bio and his personal website. Over the years, he compiled a history of the School of Foreign Service, an extensive genealogy of his Irish-American family and a collection of James Bond 007 memorabilia, his website says.